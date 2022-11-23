Johnson in 2016 (Photo: DFP Photographic / Shutterstock.com)

Influential guitarist WILKO JOHNSON passed away MONDAY night (11/21) at 75, his family has reported on social media.

JOHNSON was diagnosed with terminal pancreatic cancer in 2012 but after an operation said he was cancer-free in 2014; he went on to have an active decade of recording and touring. He also acted as the mute House Lannister executioner Ilyn Payne in four episodes of "GAME OF THRONES."

JOHNSON, born JOHN PETER WILKINSON, came to prominence in the 1970s as the guitarist for pub rock band DR. FEELGOOD, his playing style influencing a generation of punk guitarists, then played with his own SOLID SENDERS and IAN DURY AND THE BLOCKHEADS, going on to record seven albums with his WILKO JOHNSON BAND and touring as recently as last month. A documentary by director JULIEN TEMPLE, "THE ECSTASY OF WILKO JOHNSON," was released in 2015.

This is the announcement we never wanted to make, & we do so with a very heavy heart: Wilko Johnson has died. He passed away at home on Monday 21st November. Thank you for respecting the family's privacy at this very sad time. RIP Wilko Johnson.

(Image: Leif Laaksonen) pic.twitter.com/1cRqyi9b9X — Wilko Johnson (@wilkojohnson) November 23, 2022

« see more Net News