Brehmer's Back

AUDACY Triple A WXRT/CHICAGO reported via its Instagram page that midday host LIN BREHMER is returning to the airwaves on MONDAY (11/28). BREHMER has been on a medical sabbatical fighting cancer since JULY 15th (NET NEWS 7/13). The time slot has been shortened to 10a-1p (CT) to accomodate BREHMER, who is continuing chemotherapy.

WXRT Executive Producer CHRIS KWIAK posted, "Absolutely thrilled that @LINBREHMER is well enough to return to @93XRT MONDAY at 10am. LIN'S voice is like a warm hug and his words like comfort food for the soul. Thankful for @NORTHWESTERNMED and everyone's outpouring of love and support for our best friend in the whole world."

« see more Net News