Mission Possible (Photo: Jeff Lynn/All Access)

TRACY LAWRENCE hosted his 17th annual turkey fry and concert, "MISSION POSSIBLE," YESTERDAY (11/22) in NASHVILLE, starting with 1,200 turkeys donated and cooked at the NASHVILLE FAIRGROUNDS and ending with a sold-out concert at NASHVILLE's WILDHORSE SALOON.

The "guitar pull" style concert featured LAWRENCE, GARY ALLAN, TRAVIS DENNING, ALEXANDRA KAY, and HALFWAY TO HAZARD. Prior to the start of the show, LAWRENCE presented the NASHVILLE RESCUE MISSION with a check for $250,000, a new record.

LAWRENCE told ALL ACCESS backstage that the event grew out of a personal family matter. "We had a family member that struggled with homelessness and drug addiction," he said. "So, it put me in touch with a lot of people at the MISSION early on, and it has just grown from there."

DENNING added, " I've always truly believed nobody should go hungry or without a roof over their head. I don't think that there are any politics behind that. Everyone can get behind it, it's a no-brainer."

Between the two events and outside donations, MISSION POSSIBLE has raised more than $2 million for homelessness in MIDDLE TENNESSEE.

