WXKS (Kiss 108)/Boston Raises Funds For Greater Boston Food Bank With Turkey Toss
November 23, 2022
iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WXKS (KISS 108)/BOSTON's annual TURKEY TOSS to benefit the GREATER BOSTON FOOD BANK was held TODAY (11/23), with "BILLY & LISA IN THE MORNING" hosting area high schools at the event at ASSEMBLY ROW.
Participants competed to win tickets to KISS 108’s JINGLE BALL, a jersey autographed by PATRIOTS QB MAC JONES, and the honor of being named Turkey Toss Champ.
Check out the FACEBOOK livestream here.