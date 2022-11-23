Fundraiser

iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WXKS (KISS 108)/BOSTON's annual TURKEY TOSS to benefit the GREATER BOSTON FOOD BANK was held TODAY (11/23), with "BILLY & LISA IN THE MORNING" hosting area high schools at the event at ASSEMBLY ROW.

Participants competed to win tickets to KISS 108’s JINGLE BALL, a jersey autographed by PATRIOTS QB MAC JONES, and the honor of being named Turkey Toss Champ.

Check out the FACEBOOK livestream here.





(L-R) Back row: KISS 108’s Winnie Akoury; WBZ-A’s Adam Kaufman; former Patriot Joe Andruzzi; KISS 108’s Justin Aguirre; Everett High School winners Karmarri Ellerbe and Ralph Pierre with coaching staff; Greater Boston Food Bank’s Gary Roy; and KISS 108’s Lisa Donovan and Billy Costa; Front: KISS 108’s Gianna Gravalese





« see more Net News