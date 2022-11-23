Food Drives

COX MEDIA GROUP/ATLANTA's food drives this month collected 11,356 pounds of food -- enough for 26,627 meals -- and thousands of dollars for the ATLANTA COMMUNITY FOOD BANK. The cluster set up four separate food drives at PUBLIX stores between NOVEMBER 12th and 22nd, one each for R&B WALR (KISS 104.1) (KISS 104.1 COMMUNITY FOOD DRIVE), News-Talk WSB-A-WSBB (95.5 WSB) (TRIPLE TEAM TRAFFIC FOOD DRIVE), AC WSB-F (B98.5) (STUFF THE TRUCK), and Classic Hits WSRV (97.1 THE RIVER) (THE RIVER STOMPS OUT HUNGER).

VP/Market Mgr. JALEIGH LONG said, “This year’s partnership with ATLANTA COMMUNITY FOOD BANK and CMG is stronger than ever with nearly three times as many donations. We are thankful for our generous volunteers and listeners who served to make an impact for Atlantans facing hunger.”

“Listeners and fans of COX MEDIA GROUP’s ATLANTA radio stations showed up strong to support the stations’ food and fund drives this year. We are grateful to the fans as well as the radio personalities and team members who made this year’s events such a huge success,” said ATLANTA COMMUNITY FOOD BANK Pres./CEO KYLE WAIDE. “As we continue to face increased need for food assistance among our neighbors, the food and funds donated by the fans will make a big difference in the lives of so many struggling neighbors.”

« see more Net News