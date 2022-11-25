Koppelman

In case you missed an earlier report from over the THANKSGIVING HOLIDAY WEEKEND (NET NEWS 11/25) CHARLES KOPPELMAN, a songwriter, and band member who became one of the music industry’s most powerful executives, building EMI MUSIC PUBLISHING into a market share leader, died FRIDAY at the age of 82.

His daughter, JENNY KOPPELMAN HUTT, announced his death on FACEBOOK. “With a very heavy heart, we want to share that our beloved father, pop-pop and best friend, CHARLES KOPPELMAN passed away peacefully earlier today surrounded by his entire family. His larger-than-life presence will be with us forever.”

Born MARCH 30th, 1940, in BROOKLYN, NY, KOPPELMAN attended ADELPHI UNIVERSITY on LONG ISLAND, where he joined the band IVY THREE along with friend and future business partner DON RUBIN, writing and recording the novelty song, “Yogi,” about the cartoon bear of the same name. By 1960, the single entered the BILLBOARD Top 10, while KOPPELMAN and RUBIN entered the music business.

KOPPELMAN and RUBIN landed a job at ALDON MUSIC in NEW YORK’s famed BRILL BUILDING, where they worked for CEO DON KIRSHNER, the titular host of “Rock Concert,” the late-night TV music show. KOPPLEMAN’s job was previewing songs by would-be songwriters for KIRSCHNER, while he and RUBIN joined the company’s legendary writing staff, which included CAROLE KING, NEIL SEDAKA, BARRY MANN and CYNTHIS WEIL. Soon, KIRSHNER’s took note of KOPPELMAN’s expert ability to pick talent, and promoted him to Director of the publishing company. When COLUMBIA PICTURES acquired ALDON MUSIC, KOPPELMAN became Director of the new company, SCREEN GEMS/COLUMBIA MUSIC.

By 1965, KOPPELMAN and RUBIN left COLUMBIA MUSIC to form their own entertainment company, KOPPELMAN/RUBIN ASSOCIATES, helping launch the careers of the LOVIN’ SPOONFUL, THE TURTLES and BOBBY DARIN, among others. In 1968, COMMONWEALTH UNITED purchased their company, with the two executives remaining aboard to run the music division.

During the early ‘70s, KOPPELMAN moved on to CBS RECORDS, holding a variety of posts, including Vice President/National Director Of A&R, signing a number of successful acts, including BILLY JOEL, DAVE MASON, JANIS IAN, JOURNEY and PHOEBE SNOW. By the mid-‘70s, he was named Vice President/General Manager of worldwide music publishing for CBS RECORDS.

In 1975, he formed THE ENTERTAINMENT COMPANY with MARTIN BANDIER, an attorney who worked for his father-in-law SAMUEL LeFRAK’s real estate company, forming a hybrid music production and publishing firm with the two, THE ENTERTAINMENT COMPANY, which worked with such talent as BARBRA STREISAND, DOLLY PARTON, DIANA ROSS, THE FOUR TOPS, CHER and THE YOUNG RASCALS.

By 1981, THE ENTERTAINMENT COMPANY had grown into a formidable organization, with its own staff of in-house producers and 20 songwriters. KOPPELMAN and BANDIER partnered with the record companies to put together packages, or signed artists directly, then placed them with a label. In 1982, they made a major acquisition by purchasing the NASHVILLE-based COMBINE MUSIC catalog of 25,000 country songs, including “Me And Bobby McGee,” “A Rainy Night In Georgia” and “Burnin’ Love,” among others. Their artist signings included a then-unknown GRAMMY winner TRACY CHAPMAN, whom KOPPELMAN discovered when his son BRIAN, then a student at TUFTS UNIVERSITY in BOSTON, brought her to his attention.

In 1986, KOPPELMAN and BANDIER partnered with financier, carpet and furniture magnate STEPHEN C. SWID, forming SBK ENTERTAINMENT WORLD, which acquired the 250,000 titles owned by CBS SONGS for an unprecedented $125 million on OCTOBER 24th, at that time the highest price ever paid for a music publishing company. SBK became the largest independent music publisher in the world, playing a major role in the success of MICHAEL BOLTON, ROBBIE ROBERTSON, NEW KIDS ON THE BLOCK, AL B. SURE! and ERIC B. & RAKIM.

SBK then sold the company, along with its music publishing interests, to EMI MUSIC for a reported $300 million. As part of the deal, KOPPELMAN and BANDIER formed a partnership with EMI to create their own record label, SBK RECORDS, with EMI putting up $15 million and CHARLIE and MARTY chipping in another $10 million in seed money. KOPPELMAN was named Chairman/CEO of the new label and Chairman of EMI MUSIC PUBLISHING. SBK ENTERTAINMENT also purchased the film company CINECOM, managed by STEPHEN SWID.

KOPPELMAN guided EMI MUSIC PUBLISHING to an industry-leading marketshare, with a number of ASCAP and BMI “Publisher Of The Year” honors, inducted into the SONGWRITERS HALL OF FAME with partner BANDIER in 1990 as co-winners of the ABE OLMAN PUBLISHERS AWARD. SBK RECORDS received its first platinum album for TECHNOTRONIC’s “Pump Up The Jam,” and broke new artists like WILSON PHILLIPS, JESUS JONES and VANILLA ICE.

KOPPELMAN received the HUMANITARIAN OF THE YEAR AWARD from the TJ MARTELL FOUNDATION for LEUKEMIA, CANCER AND AIDS RESEARCH in APRIL, 1991. Later that same year, KOPPELMAN and BANDIER sold their 50% share of SBK RECORDS to EMI MUSIC, which consolidated its operations to form EMI RECORDS GROUP NORTH AMERICA, with KOPPELMAN named Chairman/CEO.

When CAPITOL/EMI CEO JOE SMITH left the company in MARCH, 1993, KOPPELMAN’s role at EMI RECORDS GROUP N.A. was expanded to include NORTH AMERICAN operations of ANGEL/EMI CLASSICS/VIRGIN CLASSICS, BLUE NOTE RECORDS, CAPITOL RECORDS, EMI LATIN, EMI MUSIC CANADA, EMI RECORDS (CHRYSALIS/SBK), I.R.S. and LIBERTY RECORDS, as well as the group’s recording studios, manufacturing and distribution. He told the L.A. TIMES his goal was “to make EMI the #1 record corporation in the world by 1998,” braking such acts as DURAN DURAN, BONNIE RAITT, BLIND MELON and JON SECADA, as well as the return to the label of FRANK SINATRA, resulting in the five-million-selling “Duets” album. “All that matters to me is the music,” he once said. “What people forget is our business starts with the music. If you have the belief in your gut about a song and artist, you have to have the nerve to stand behind the thing, to stay the course.”

KOPPELMAN stepped down as EMI RECORDS GROUP CEO in 1997, founding CAK ENTERTAINMENT with general counsel DAVID FRITZ and Managing Director STEPHANIE ROBERTS, which conducted marketing, brand development and advisory work for artists and companies, including MARC ANTHONY and JENNIFER LOPEZ, ADAM LEVINE and NICKI MINAJ (managing their apparel and lifestyle products lines).

From 2000 to 2004, KOPPELMAN served as Chairman of the publicly traded footwear company STEVE MADDEN, LTD., while its namesake served jail time for securities fraud. In 2005, he was appointed Chairman of MARTHA STEWART LIVING OMNIMEDIA, appearing as her right-hand man on NBC’s “The Apprentice: Martha Stewart.” KOPPELMAN served as the de facto CEO of the company from 2008-2011, when he stepped down to concentrate on his own company CAK. Since 2010, he had served as director at SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT and sat on the Board of LAS VEGTAS SANDS. In June 2014, he was appointed Chairman of MEDIENT STUDIOS, replacing MANU KUMARAN.



KOPPELMAN is survived by second wife GERRI KYHILL KOPPELMAN as well as the three children from his first wife BRENDA “BUNNY” KOPPELMAN, who passed away from pancreatic cancer in 2008 -- daughters JENNIFER HUTT, a popular SIRIUSXM radio personality and author, and STACY FRITZ, and son, BRIAN, a screenwriter whose credits include “Rounders,” “Ocean’s 13” and the SHOWTIME series, “Billions.”

