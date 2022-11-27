Wonfor Directed This Project

BBC NEWS reports that GRAMMY-winning British filmmaker GEOFF WONFOR has died in his hometown of NEWCASTLE, ENGLAND. His early success in the UK came as director of several episodes of the music program THE TUBE. He also directed a documentary about the making of the MADONNA/SEAN PENN film, "SHANGHAI Surprise."

In the 1990s, WONFOR directed the eight-part BEATLES ANTHOLOGY documentary, a project nearly five years in the making, chronicling the history of the band. For his work, WONFOR was awarded a GRAMMY in 1997 for best long-form music video.

His death was confirmed last week by his daughter, SAM WONFOR. No cause of death was given. He was 73. More here.

