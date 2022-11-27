-
Beyoncé The Top Winner At The ‘2022 Soul Train Awards’
by Sam Weaver
November 28, 2022 at 1:20 AM (PT)
BEYONCE´ led the way SATURDAY (11/26) with three wins at the “2022 SOUL TRAIN AWARDS” presented by BET. She won Album of The Year, Song of the Year, and Best Collaboration with RONALD ISLEY & THE ISLEY BROTHERS.The event was hosted by Comedian/Actor DEON COLE and aired on BET and BET HER. An encore airing will be shown this THURSDAY DECEMBER 1st at 9p (ET)
Performances for the evening included Legend Award Honorees MORRIS DAY & THE TIME and Lady Of Soul Honoree XSCAPE, ARI LENNOX, CHANTE´ MOORE, COCO JONES, J. VALENTINE, MUNI LONG, SIR, TANK, and Q.
The Winners:
- Best New Artist -TEMS
- Certified Soul Award -MARY J. BLIGE
- Best R&B/Soul Female Artist -JAZMINE SULLIVAN
- Best R&B/Soul Male Artist -CHRIS BROWN
- Best Gospel/Inspirational Award -MAVERICK CITY MUSIC X KIRK FRANKLIN
- Song Of The Year -"Break My Soul" BEYONCÉ
- Album Of The Year -"Renaissance" BEYONCÉ
- The ASHFORD AND SIMPSON Songwriter’s Award -"Hrs & Hrs" MUNI LONG
- Best Dance Performance -"ABout Damn Time" LIZZO
- Best Collaboration -"Make Me Say It Again, Girl" RONALD ISLEY & THE ISLEY BROTHERS Feat. BEYONCÉ
- Video Of The Year -"Smokin Out The Window" BRUNO MARS, ANDERSON .PAAK, SILK SONIC