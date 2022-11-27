A Celebration

BEYONCE´ led the way SATURDAY (11/26) with three wins at the “2022 SOUL TRAIN AWARDS” presented by BET. She won Album of The Year, Song of the Year, and Best Collaboration with RONALD ISLEY & THE ISLEY BROTHERS.The event was hosted by Comedian/Actor DEON COLE and aired on BET and BET HER. An encore airing will be shown this THURSDAY DECEMBER 1st at 9p (ET)

Performances for the evening included Legend Award Honorees MORRIS DAY & THE TIME and Lady Of Soul Honoree XSCAPE, ARI LENNOX, CHANTE´ MOORE, COCO JONES, J. VALENTINE, MUNI LONG, SIR, TANK, and Q.

The Winners:

Best New Artist - TEMS

Certified Soul Award - MARY J. BLIGE

Best R&B/Soul Female Artist - JAZMINE SULLIVAN

Best R&B/Soul Male Artist -CHRIS BROWN

Best Gospel/Inspirational Award -MAVERICK CITY MUSIC X KIRK FRANKLIN

Song Of The Year -"Break My Soul" BEYONCÉ

Album Of The Year -"Renaissance" BEYONCÉ

The ASHFORD AND SIMPSON Songwriter’s Award -"Hrs & Hrs" MUNI LONG

Best Dance Performance -"ABout Damn Time" LIZZO

Best Collaboration -"Make Me Say It Again, Girl" RONALD ISLEY & THE ISLEY BROTHERS Feat. BEYONCÉ

Video Of The Year -"Smokin Out The Window" BRUNO MARS, ANDERSON .PAAK, SILK SONIC

