New Hot Cools Off

MINNESOTA PUBLIC RADIO Triple A KCMP (THE CURRENT)/MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL's new music discovery show "NEW HOT" is coming to an end after a decade on the air and 500 episodes. The final episode will air DECEMBER 16th.

Managing Dir./"NEW HOT" host DAVID SAFAR wrote on the station's website, “The best ideas come from “try-its,” which is how NEW HOT became a recurring program on THE CURRENT more than a decade ago. It has been a privilege to share thousands of new tracks with you on THE CURRENT and amplify artists who are without a platform. This change shifts our focus to new ways to help you discover music. I offer my sincere gratitude to everyone who has listened over the years, reached out to share their love and curiosity of new music, and the heartfelt emails that fuel our purpose as an independent source for connecting with artists and the community. Thanks to all the members of MPR for making ambitious programming possible on THE CURRENT.”

« see more Net News