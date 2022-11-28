-
Steve Warren's MOR Media International Offering Holiday Country Oldies Show
by Jeff Lynn
November 28, 2022 at 11:46 AM (PT)
MOR MEDIA INTERNATIONAL, INC is making its annual "Country Oldies Show Christmas Special" available free of charge to any station. Hosted by STEVE WARREN, the three-hour show is available via barter, and features Country artists performing both originals and holiday favorites.
The show is available via MP3 download, and can be broadcast any time through DECEMBER 25th. For more information, email WARREN here, or call (718) 729-1962.