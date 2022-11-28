Christmas Special Available

MOR MEDIA INTERNATIONAL, INC is making its annual "Country Oldies Show Christmas Special" available free of charge to any station. Hosted by STEVE WARREN, the three-hour show is available via barter, and features Country artists performing both originals and holiday favorites.

The show is available via MP3 download, and can be broadcast any time through DECEMBER 25th. For more information, email WARREN here, or call (718) 729-1962.

« see more Net News