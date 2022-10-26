Callahan (Photo: Facebook)

KEVIN CALLAHAN has returned to ALBANY, NY-based PAMAL BROADCASTING as Corporate Dir./Operations and Programming, effective TODAY (11/28). He arrives at the 20-station broadcast group from AUDACY, where he had been Western Region VP/Programming until his recent departure earlier this month after 12 years with the company and its predecessors (NET NEWS 10/26). He previously served as Regional VP of Programming for PAMAL BROADCASTING for seven years prior to joining then LINCOLN FINANCIAL MEDIA-owned KSON/SAN DIEGO as PD in 2010.

In addition to KSON, CALLAHAN had most recently overseen Country stations WDAF (106.5 THE WOLF)/KANSAS CITY; KWJJ (99.5 THE WOLF)/PORTLAND, OR; KFRG (K-FROG 95.1)/RIVERSIDE; KKWF (100.7 THE WOLF)/SEATTLE; and KMLE/PHOENIX for AUDACY.

CALLAHAN, who had long been based in SAN DIEGO, relocated to his lake home in CAMBRIDGE, NY over the summer. Congratulate him here.

