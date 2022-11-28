Jim Guerinot: Call Him Professor (Photo: LinkedIn)

Veteran music executive and artist manager JIM GUERINOT will teach a class, "Inside The Music Industry" at the CHAPMAN UNIVERSITY DODGE COLLEGE OF FILM & MEDIA ARTS this SPRING. Among his guests will be UNIVERSAL MUSIC PUBLISHING's JODY GERSON, UMG's MICHELE ANTHONY and WASSERMAN MUSIC's TOM WINDISH. The news was first reported on HITS DAILY DOUBLE.

GUERINOT told HITS, “The personal experiences of our speakers will provide unparalleled insight into today’s music industry. I’m super-excited to be able to interview each of my friends and draw out their individual narratives. The context of their histories is fascinating to me and I feel will also captivate the students.”

Other guests will include attorney LAURIE SORIANO, music supervisor MAUREEN CROWE and NO DOUBT bassist TONY KANAL.

The former manager for BECK, SOCIAL DISTORTION, TRENT REZNOR,NINE INCH NAILS, GWEN STEFANI & NO DOUBT, RANCID, CHRIS CORNELL, THE OFFSPRING and ROBBIE ROBERTSON is theowner of REBEL WALTZ, his entertainment company based in LAGUNA BEACH, CAL. GUERINOT has also been a concert promoter at GOLDENVOICE and AVALON ATTRACTIONS and SVP/GM of A&M RECORDS.

« see more Net News