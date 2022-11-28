AdLarge Adds Podcast

True crime podcast "MURDER WITH MY HUSBAND" has been added to ADLARGE's podcast advertising sales roster. The show is hosted by married couple PAYTON and GARRETT MORELAND and has released over 100 episodes. New episodes are released on MONDAYS, with bonus episodes available for subscribers.

Said the MORELANDS in a press release, "We are very excited to be working together with the team of experts at ADLARGE to elevate our podcast to the next level. This allows us to focus on our goals of honoring the victims in our stories and continuing to create and deliver exceptional content to all of our listeners."

ADLARGE CEO CATHY CSUKAS added, “'MURDER WITH MY HUSBAND' is more than the typical true crime podcast. PAYTON’s passion for true crime is evident in each broadcast, while GARRETT’s authentic reaction from hearing the story for the first time represents all of us in the moment. It’s real and unfiltered. They’ve created a truly unique podcast experience that we’re eager to share with our advertising partners.”

