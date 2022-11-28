AdLarge Adds Podcast

ADLARGE has announced that the "Murder With My Husband" true crime podcast has joined the company’s sales network portfolio. The podcast ventures into the darkest crime stories, shared and narrated by a married couple with extremely different opinions and levels of intrigue about the content.

"Murder With My Husband" is hosted by PAYTON and GARRETT MORELAND, with each story told by PAYTON, coupled with input and reactions from GARRETT. PAYTON has always been fascinated with the true crime stories, while GARRETT is the complete opposite, and would rather avoid the subject altogether. With millions of monthly listens, and over 100 episodes already released, the couple have skillfully covered the SALEM Witch Trials, the MANSON Family and the Torso Killer, among other topics. The pair also addresses current-day true-crime stories and investigations -- and accept new cases to cover from listener recommendations. New episodes are released on MONDAYS, with bonus episodes available for subscribers.

Said the MORELANDS, "We are very excited to be working together with the team of experts at ADLARGE to elevate our podcast to the next level. This allows us to focus on our goals of honoring the victims in our stories and continuing to create and deliver exceptional content to all of our listeners."

ADLARGE CEO CATHY CSUKAS added, “'Murder With My Husband' is more than the typical true crime podcast. PAYTON’s passion for true crime is evident in each broadcast, while GARRETT’s authentic reaction from hearing the story for the first time represents all of us in the moment. It’s real and unfiltered. They’ve created a truly unique podcast experience that we’re eager to share with our advertising partners.”

