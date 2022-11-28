Murphy, Sam And Jodi

COLBERT MEDIA GROUP's nationally syndicated morning/afternoon show "MURPHY, SAM AND JODI" adds nine new affiliates to their roster. New affiliates include SUMMIT MEDIA Hot AC WVEZ-FM (MIX 106.9)/LOUISVILLE, KY and Hot AC KSRZ-FM (STAR 104.5)/OMAHA, NE; LM COMMUNICATIONS Classic Hits WMXE-FM/WWQB FM (MIX 100.9/102.3)/CHARLESTON-HUNTINGTON, WV; iHEARTMEDIA AC KKYS-FM (MIX 104.7)/BRYAN, TX and AC WXXF-FM (107.7 THE BREEZE)/MANSFIELD, OH and AC WACT-AM (96.6 MY FAM)/TUSCALOOSA, AL; FIRST NATCHEZ RADIO Hot AC WKSO-FM (KISS 97.3)/NATCHEZ, MS; COMMERCIAL ASSETS AC WLIM AM (93.3 THE BREEZE)/MEDFORD, NY, and ROCHELLE BROADCASTING AC WRHL-AM (93.5 SUPERHITS)/ROCHELLE, IL.

According to JODI, "we are thrilled to be working with our new broadcast partners as the connected, real companions audiences can feel and sales teams can sell."



Click here to listen to MSJ. MURPHY, SAM, AND JODI is customized, delivering a live and locally connected morning show experience. Now also available for PM drive.

For information, contact JUNE COLBERT at june@colbertmediagroup.com or (615) 202-5900.

« see more Net News