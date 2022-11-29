Yamuder (Photo: LinkedIn)

TARGETSPOT Programmatic Mgr./NORTH AMERICA JOSH YAMUDER has joined TRITON DIGITAL as Dir./Partnerships, Programmatic Marketplace.

“Programmatic buying of audio inventory has exploded in part due to the efficiency at which buyers can reach targeted audiences at scale,” said Global Head of Revenue STEPHANIE DONOVAN. “JOSH’s programmatic experience will be invaluable as we build on our commitment to help publishers and buyers across the globe leverage programmatic technology to execute their audio advertising strategies effectively.”

“From highly-targeted dynamic ad insertion to an award-winning programmatic marketplace, TRITON DIGITAL provides the monetization solutions required to meet the needs of advertisers,” said YAMUDER, whose resume also includes serving as Programmatic Specialist at GROUPM's XASIS. “I look forward to helping TRITON’s broadcast clients evangelize the value audio contributes to a marketing mix while delivering effective campaign management and data-driven user insights.”

« see more Net News