Redpath (Photo: Facebook)

DAVID REDPATH, best known as "JOE MAMA" on several PHILADELPHIA radio stations over the years, died this weekend, according to fellow radio veteran BOB STEI. REDPATH's daughter announced his passing on FACEBOOK SUNDAY (11/27).

REDPATH began his career as a newsman at WJJB/HYDE PARK, NY in 1983, followed by stints in overnights at WLYQ/NORWALK, CT, afternoons and mornings at WSPK (K104)/POUGHKEEPSIE, as APD/afternoon host at WFLY (FLY 92)/ALBANY, and evening host at WKSE (KISS 98.5)/BUFFALO (as "SMOKIN' WILLIE B"). Moving to PHILADELPHIA, REDPATH became "JOE MAMA" at WIOQ (Q102), WMWX (MIX 95.7), and WOGL (OLDIES 98) and hosted a weekend show at SIRIUS HITS ONE.

« see more Net News