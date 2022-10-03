Balis Is Back

Former CUMULUS MEDIA Sports KTCK-A-F (THE TICKET)/DALLAS producer and host DANNY BALIS has rejoined his former TICKET colleague MIKE RHYNER at crosstown iHEARTMEDIA Talk KEGL (97.1 THE FREAK).

BALIS, who left THE TICKET in MAY (NET NEWS 5/20), will be part of RHYNER's afternoon show "THE DOWNBEAT" along with fellow TICKET alumni MIKE SIROIS and MICHAEL GRUBER. When he exited THE TICKET, where he had spent 22 years, BALIS, also a musician and bar owner who provided song parodies to the station, said that he was looking to focus on "peace of mind (and) quality of life."

« see more Net News