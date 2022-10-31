Underwood On Top Again

Kudos to CAPITOL NASHVILLE's CARRIE UNDERWOOD and her label promotion team for landing the most added song at Country radio again this week with "Hate My Heart," which picks up 14 new MEDIABASE stations in its fifth week, and now has a total of 9O on board. The song rises 45-42 on the chart this week. It was previously most added in its impact week (NET NEWS 11/1).

Following a millimeter behind is BMG/WHEELHOUSE RECORDS' GRANGER SMITH, who launches his "Forever Forward" with 13 stations, making it the most added new song of the week. The song is from his new "Moonrise" album, which SMITH surprised released on NOVEMBER 18th, ahead of the DECEMBER 15th release of PUREFLIX's film of the same name, in which he makes his acting debut. All 12 songs on the album are featured in the movie.

