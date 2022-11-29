Benefits

Members of the AMERICAN ASSOCIATION OF INDEPENDENT MUSIC, INC. (A2IM) now have access to insurance benefits through the A2IM Benefits Store. The service is offering access to health, vision, dental, life, auto, personal protection, pet, and device protection insurance, with year-round enrollment available and no deductions from paychecks.

“In the U.S., healthcare for small businesses, contractors, and freelancers is expensive and difficult to get," said A2IM Pres./CEO Dr. RICHARD JAMES BURGESS. "For many years, we have been trying to solve this problem for our members. We believe we have finally found the solution and we are very proud to offer it as part of our shared services program.”

