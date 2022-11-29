Diamond Tyleir

SUMMITMEDIA Top 40/Rhythmic WBHJ (95.7 JAMZ)/BIRMINGHAM has upped DIAMOND TYLEIR to host weeknights. TYLEIR, who has been with the cluster since joining from BLUEWATER BROADCASTING Urban WJWZ (97.9 JAMZ)/MONTGOMERY in 2019 and previously hosted 7p-midnight (CT) and weekends at 95.7 JAMZ, has been hosting middays on an interim basis.

TYLEIR said, "I have worked with an amazing team at WBHJ for the past three years! I feel equipped to step into the night position and cannot wait to build my relationship with the magic city on a higher level. I love a good challenge and I am ready."

SUMMITMEDIA Top 40/Rhythmic and Urban Brand and Content Leader and WBHJ PD MAURICE DEVOE added, "DIAMOND has impressed me with her energy and willingness to take on new challenges. Our listeners will love her in this new, expanded role."

