Lowe

SCOTT LOWE's "POSTMODERN" SUNDAY morning specialty show is no longer airing on all AUDACY Alternative stations. The 4-hour show (7-11a) originated from WNYL (ALT 92.3)/NEW YORK. LOWE was part of AUDACY’s ALT National Air Talent since 2020.

“POSTMODERN” was heard on AUDACY Alternative stations KROQ/LOS ANGELES, KVIL (ALT 103.7)/DALLAS, WSFS (104.3 THE SHARK)/MIAMI, WDZH (ALT 98.7)/DETROIT, KNDD (107.7 THE END)/SEATTLE, KNRK (94/7FM)/PORTLAND, KKDO (ALT 94.7)/SACRAMENTO, WQMP (FM 101.9)/ORLANDO, KRBZ (ALT 96.5)/KANSAS CITY, and WRXL (ALT 102.1)/RICHMOND until shortly after WNYL flipped to a simulcast of News WINS-A-F/NEW YORK.

LOWE said, "Working for ENTERCOM/AUDACY has been some of the most fun I've had in radio. A big thank you to SVP Programming MIKE KAPLAN and all of the listeners for their support."

Reach out to LOWE at lowemusic@hotmail.com or (267) 261-3291.

