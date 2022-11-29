Lineup Set

The lineups have been set for this year's SUPER BOWL MUSIC FEST in PHOENIX, with PARAMORE, the DAVE MATTHEWS BAND, and IMAGINE DRAGONS and KANE BROWN headlining the three nights of concerts at the PHOENIX SUNS' FOOTPRINT CENTER, FEBRUARY 9-11. The concerts are staged by ON LOCATION, the official hospitality partner of the NFL, and sponsored by BUD LIGHT.

PARAMORE will be featured on FEBRUARY 9th with a guest opener to be announced later; the DAVE MATTHEWS BAND with a DJ set by ANDERSON.PAAK (as "DJ PEE.WEE") will be the FRIDAY night concert on FEBRUARY 10th; and IMAGINE DRAGONS and BROWN will wrap things up on FEBRUARY 11th. Tickets will go on sale DECEMBER 2nd at 10a (MT).

“This music festival continues to be at the heart of the SUPER BOWL fan experience, and will continue to offer everyone an unforgettable lifetime of memories,” said ON LOCATION and IMG EVENTS Pres. PAUL CAINE. “We couldn’t be more excited for those in PHOENIX to experience an amazing lineup of headliners who normally wouldn’t perform together for fans.”

