Mascroft (Photo: Shannon Bradley)

NASHVILLE-based RISER HOUSE ENTERTAINMENT has hired ASHLEY MASCROFT as Promotions & Label Coord. MASCROFT started her career in radio, including time as Dir,/Promotions for iHEARTMEDIA WSIX (THE BIG 98) and WNRQ (105.9 THE ROCK)/NASHVILLE. She recently spent time away from music as COO of the NASHVILLE apparel company CODEWORD.

"ASHLEY is incredibly competent and intelligent," said RISER HOUSE ENTERTAINMENT Pres. and co-founder JENNIFER JOHNSON. "Throw her a project, and she'll have it planned out or fully executed that day. She's already a huge asset, and I am honored to have her on our dynamic team at RISER HOUSE."

"I'm excited to return to the music industry after taking a couple of years away," said MASCROFT. 'I'm especially thankful to have found my new home with the RISER HOUSE team."

« see more Net News