Roberts New OM In Sacramento

AARON ROBERTS has been promoted to OM of AUDACY's SACRAMENTO cluster effective immediately. He will continue in his role as Brand Manager for Rock KRXQ (98 Rock) and Classic Rock KSEG (96.9 The Eagle), which he assumed in August 2022. Other stations in the cluster include Alternative KKDO (ALT 94-7), Rhythm CHR KSFM , CHR KUDL (106.5 The End), Sports Talk KIFM-A (ESPN 1320) and KKDO-HD2 (CHANNEL Q).

ROBERTS joined AUDACY after spending 10 years with CUMULUS MEDIA & WESTWOODONE, Including as VP/Programming Operations and Special Projects from 2014 to 2019. His radio career spans over 20 years in operations and programming, including CUMULUS' Classic Hits WRQQ/NASHVILLE, iHEARTMEDIA's Rock WIOT/TOLEDO, OH and Classic Rock WROV/ROANOKE, VA., as well as OM/CITADEL WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON, PA and MILWAUKEE RADIO ALLIQNCE's Alternative WLUM/MILWAUKEE.

RVP/Audacy Northern California STACEY KAUFFMAN said, “When we welcomed AARON to our team in AUGUST, we were confident in his ability to position 98 ROCK and 96.9 THE EAGLE for success. His experience and leadership style has done just that and we’re excited to have his oversight on our full suite of stations moving forward.”

ROBERTS added, “I’m excited to expand my role here in SAC and oversee our market’s rich portfolio of stations. I look forward to taking this next step in my career and appreciate the tremendous support from the AUDACY team of STACEY, VINCE, DAVE and JEFF.”

