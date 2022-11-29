Melanie Seddon

Digital music distributor TUNECORE has promoted MELANIE SEDDON to the role of VP/Brand Marketing, overseeing all brand marketing efforts including brand partnerships.

TUNECORE CEO ANDREEA GLEESON said, “MELANIE is a valued member of TUNECORE’s leadership team whose contributions have been instrumental in reinforcing TUNECORE’s status as the premier artist-first platform for music distribution. Her innovation and creativity when developing marketing initiatives cannot be overstated. I’m confident that under MELANIE’s leadership, TUNECORE’s best-in-class brand marketing department will only become stronger, driving impact across the artist community.”

SEDDON said, “Being a part of the TUNECORE team for the past two and a half years has been a tremendously exciting journey that has led to a ton of innovation, expansion and development of our brand worldwide. I am honored to lead an ever-growing team comprised of extremely talented individuals who work tirelessly to amplify our brand, our artists and our message globally every single day. While much has been accomplished over the past few years, there is still an exciting road ahead for the TUNECORE brand – so stay tuned!”

« see more Net News