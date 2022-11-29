Worley and Scott (Photos: Jessica Crans)

BMG NASHVILLE has promoted KELSEY WORLEY to Sr. Dir./Creative and hired AMY HENDON SCOTT as Dir./Creative.

WORLEY joined BMG as Creative Dir. in FEBRUARY, relocating to NASHVILLE from LOS ANGELES (NET NEWS 2/1). She will continue to work with BMG's songwriters, as well as develop and sign established and up-and-coming talent. Her previous stops include INTERSCOPE, GEFFEN RECORDS and DARKROOM RECORDS. She continues to report to BMG VP/Creative CHRIS OGLESBY.

"KELSEY is an amazing song person. She knows songwriters. She has a heart for both," said OGLESBY. "Her determination has been on full display since arriving from L.A. Armed with a label and publishing skill set, she has opened up opportunities for our writers and their songs across all genres. In a very short time, she has made herself a part of the MUSIC ROW community, and we're excited to have her on our team."

SCOTT joins BMG from LIV WRITE PLAY, having previously worked for WIDE OPEN MUSIC and HORIPRO ENTERTAINMENT GROUP. For BMG, she will work on developing talent and signing both undiscovered and established talent. She also reports to OGLESBY.

"AMY is a well-respected music row veteran," said OGLESBY. "She rounds out our team with experience that adds value to everyone. She brings our BMG family a broader depth and knowledge. She knows writers, and she knows exactly what to do with their songs and calendars."

