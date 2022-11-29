Sold

ISOTHERMAL BROADCASTING COMPANY, INC is selling Oldies WCAB-A-W265DW/RUTHERFORDTON, NC to SKYLINE MEDIA OF RUTHERFORDTON, LLC for $450,000 ($22,500 cash, $427,500 in a promissory note).

In other filings with the FCC, HOCHMAN HAWAII TWO, INC. is selling K280FC/WAIPAHU, HI to RELEVANT RADIO, INC. for $550,000.

CALVARY BROADCASTING, INC. is donating low power WCGF-LP/GREER, SC to GREER CHRISTIAN RADIO, INC.

And SALT & LIGHT RADIO, INC. has closed on the sale of Religion KXQZ-A/WENDELL, ID and K262DD/TWIN FALLS, ID to MARIA ORTEGA HEREDIA for $125,000.

