North Carolina AM, Hawaii FM Translator Sold
by Perry Michael Simon
November 30, 2022
ISOTHERMAL BROADCASTING COMPANY, INC is selling Oldies WCAB-A-W265DW/RUTHERFORDTON, NC to SKYLINE MEDIA OF RUTHERFORDTON, LLC for $450,000 ($22,500 cash, $427,500 in a promissory note).
In other filings with the FCC, HOCHMAN HAWAII TWO, INC. is selling K280FC/WAIPAHU, HI to RELEVANT RADIO, INC. for $550,000.
CALVARY BROADCASTING, INC. is donating low power WCGF-LP/GREER, SC to GREER CHRISTIAN RADIO, INC.
And SALT & LIGHT RADIO, INC. has closed on the sale of Religion KXQZ-A/WENDELL, ID and K262DD/TWIN FALLS, ID to MARIA ORTEGA HEREDIA for $125,000.