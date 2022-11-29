Ethiopia Habtemariam (Photo: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com)

UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP announced that ETHIOPIA HABTEMARIAM would be exiting her post as Chairwoman/CEO of MOTOWN RECORDS (NET NEWS 11/29).

HABTEMARIAM held her position at the label since MARCH 2021 following six years as President, making her just the third woman and only the second woman of color to hold that title at a major label. During her tenure, she initiated a 2015 deal with QUALITY CONTROL MUSIC, spawning such hit acts as MIGOS, CITY GIRLS, LIL YACHTY, LATON GREENE and LIL BABY.

HABTEMARIAM turned MOTOWN into a standalone label after being under the CAPITOL MUSIC GROUP umbrella. Other hit artists included LIL DURK, VINCE STAPLES, TIWA SAVAGE,NE-YO and KEM. HABTEMARIAM also signed joint venture deals with YOUNGBOY NEVER BROKE AGAIN's label, rapper SMINO (with his ZERO FATIGUE and EQT labels) and SEAN COMBS' label LOVE RECORDS.

Before joining MOTOWN as President and EVP for CAPITOL MUSIC GROUP, HABTERMARIAM worked at UNIVERSAL MUSIC PUBLISHING GROUP for more than a decade, rising from creative manager to President Of Urban Music & Co-Head Of Creative.

In an internal note, HABTEMARIAM praised her colleagues and noted her nearly 20-year stint with UMG. Artists she signed while atthe publishing company included CHILDISH GAMBINO, CHRIS BROWN, CIARA, BIG SEAN, HIT BOY, J COLE, JHENE AIKO, JUSTIN BIEBER, MIGUEL and QUAVO.

She also stated her goals towards “bringing a renewed vision of Black excellence to MOTOWN – rooted in the past but connected to today, global in nature and a platform for the future.”

“The business has changed so much over those 20 years but throughout its ups and downs, I’ve always felt blessed to have the opportunity to work in so many aspects of the industry. My hunger to learn and continue to evolve led me to the unique experience of working across publishing and recorded music simultaneously. The fact that I was empowered to this unique position reflects my passion for supporting those that are blessed with the gift of music but also speaks to the incredible opportunities I was offered here and for that I want to thank Lucian who recognized my talent as a creative in publishing and gave me the opportunity to lead at a label as well.”

The exec started her career in 1994 at age 14 as an intern at L.A. REID‘s LaFACE RECORDS, where she worked for four years before moving to UMG. Last SEPTEMBER, she was honored with The CLARENCE AVANT TRAILBLAZER AWARD at the first annual BMAC MUSIC IN ACTION AWARDS.

