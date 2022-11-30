Our Founder

A&R WORLDWIDE's MUSEXPO will honor ALL ACCESS President/Publisher JOEL DENVER with its first International Lifetime Achievement Award at a special awards ceremony luncheon on MARCH 20, 2023. DENVER will be feted with a special-edition commemorative publication, an honorarium, and a special presentation from the City of BURBANK and State of CALIFORNIA, preceded by his being interviewed by iHEARTMEDIA AC KOST/LOS ANGELES morning host ELLEN K and PREMIERE NETWORKS and iHEARTMEDIA Hip Hop KRRL (REAL 92.3)/LOS ANGELES morning host BIG BOY.

DENVER has spent over a half-century in the music and radio industry, founding ALL ACCESS MUSIC GROUP in 1995 after 14 years at the late RADIO & RECORDS. The former host of the syndicated "FUTURE HITS" and "EARTH NEWS RADIO" and consultant to TV's "SOLID GOLD," DENVER served as PD at WBSB (B104)/BALTIMORE, KSLQ/ST. LOUIS, KCBQ-A/SAN DIEGO, and WMJX (96X)/MIAMI, MD at WFIL-A/PHILADELPHIA, and on-air at WAYS-A/CHARLOTTE, WNOR/NORFOLK, and WPGC-A-F/WASHINGTON, DC after starting his career at WINX-A/ROCKVILLE, MD at 15 years old.

Register to attend the event at musexpo.net or contact SAT BISLA at sat@anrworldwide.com for more information.

« see more Net News