Holiday Specials

iHEARTMEDIA is using its metaverse "iHEARTLAND" venue for holiday programming this season, and started things off with DARREN CRISS performing songs from his album "A VERY DARREN CRISSMAS" over THANKSGIVING weekend at "STATE FARM PARK."

Upcoming virtual events at the venue include MIMI WEBB performing now through TOMORROW (12/21), promoting her debut studio album "AMELIA," coming MARCH 3rd from EPIC; an episode of KEVIN MCHALE and JENNA USHKOWITZ' "GLEE" rewatch podcast "AND THAT'S WHAT YOU REALLY MISSED" on DECEMBER 8th at 7p (ET), streaming there until DECEMBER 11th; the "BRAINSTUFF" podcast with a special on DECEMBER 15th at 7p (ET), streaming until DECEMBER 19th; and PENTATONIX with songs from their album "HOLIDAYS AROUND THE WORLD" DECEMBER 23-25.

