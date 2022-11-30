Hannity

PREMIERE NETWORKS’ “THE SEAN HANNITY SHOW” has surpassed the 700-affiliate mark. The show has been in syndication for over 20 years.

“We couldn’t be happier to celebrate another impressive milestone with SEAN,” said Pres. JULIE TALBOTT. “There are very few people who have the talent to command an audience of this size for over two decades, while continuing to grow and set new benchmarks. SEAN is one of the best in the business and this achievement is a credit to his passion and dedication to talk radio.”

« see more Net News