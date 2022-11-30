Ali Matta (Linkin-In)

CUMULUS Alternative WKQX (Q101)/CHICAGO has a change in mornings as ALI MATTA has left the Q101 MORNING CREW. ALI joined WKQX four years when the morning show launched with BRIAN HADDAD (SLUDGE) and JUSTIN NETTLEBECK.

ALI was previously at CUMULUS Active Rock KXXR (93X)/MINNEAPOLIS, where she was part of the "HALF-ASSED MORNING SHOW WITH NICK, JOSH & ALI."

Q101 PD TROY HANSON is actively looking for a third member to the Q101 MORNING CREW WITH BRIAN & JUSTIN. If interested, find the job opening here.

NETTLEBECK shared the following FACEBOOK post.

