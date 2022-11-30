NPR is instituting "close to a total hiring freeze" in the face of a need to cut $10 million in spending -- 3% of its annual budget -- from the fiscal year ending next SEPTEMBER 30th, CEO JOHN LANSING told staffers in a memo WEDNESDAY (11/30).

NPR.ORG's DAVID FOLKENFLIK reports that LANSING said that the network will cut discretionary spending and non-essential travel in a bid to avoid layoffs, which he said are not anticipated "at this time"; he added that the search for a Chief Content Officer would be slowed down. The network is projecting a decline of at least $20 million in revenue for the fiscal year.

« see more Net News