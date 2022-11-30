AM/FM Stream Listening Inching Up

EDISON RESEARCH's Weekly Insights post this week looks at the number nine finding from its 2019 Top 10 Findings list, “AM/FM Listening is almost exclusively over-the-air... still,” and finds that streaming has reached double-digits in its share of AM/FM listening but that over-the-air listening remains dominant.

In EDISON's Share of Ear research, 92% of listening to AM/FM was over-the-air in 2019, and the percentage dropped in the pandemic to 2022's 88%. Listening via streams went from 8% to 12% in the same period. Listeners 25-54 were most likely to listen to AM/FM streams (17%), followed by 13-24 (12%) and 55+ (7%).

In the post, EDISON says, "It’s probable that time at home and away from our cars due to quarantine restrictions caused a bump in the percent of total AM/FM audio time spent with streams. It’s also worth noting that as overall time with over-the-air AM/FM decreases, the time with station streams makes up a bigger portion of the total."





