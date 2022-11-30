Changes Afoot?

A press release has confirmed a report by the NEW YORK POST's ANDREW MARCHAND that GOOD KARMA BRANDS Sports WEPN-F (ESPN NEW YORK 98.7FM)/NEW YORK is planning to expand local programming in the new year, with the station expanding its local morning show to four hours, and that ESPN RADIO is debuting two new shows.

On WEPN, RICK DIPIETRO and DAVE ROTHENBERG's morning show is moving from its present 5-8a (ET) slot to 6-10a, displacing the national ESPN RADIO morning show with KEYSHAWN JOHNSON, JAY WILLIAMS, and MAX KELLERMAN, which currently airs 8-10a. The change would take place on JANUARY 3rd. In addition, BART SCOTT and ALAN HAHN returning to doing a local show for WEPN noon-3p, leaving the national lineup, replaced there by a new national show, "FITZ AND HARRY," with HARRY DOUGLAS and JASON FITZ, the latter formerly of the evening "SPAIN AND FITZ" with SARAH SPAIN, who is exiting that show TONIGHT (12/1). "SPAIN AND FITZ" is being replaced on the network by "JOE AND AMBER," with AMBER WILSON and JOE FORTENBAUGH, also on JANUARY 3rd,. "JOE AND AMBER" will be cleared on WEPN, while "FITZ AND HARRY" will not be airing on WEPN.

“We are always looking for the best ways to serve sports fans and we are excited to bring even more NEW YORK flavor and content to local fans throughout their day on 98.7,” said ESPN AUDIO VP SCOTT MCCARTHY in the release. “Expanding DIPIETRO & ROTHENBERG in morning drive, being fortunate enough to have BART & HAHN back as a local NEW YORK show, and continuing with all of our other outstanding local shows will create consistency for listeners and give our hosts a greater opportunity to engage with audiences, and each other, on the day’s top stories.”





« see more Net News