Howard & Bruce

When HOWARD STERN welcomed BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN into his SIRIUSXM studios on HALLOWEEN, history was made many times over. STERN hadn’t been back in MANHATTAN since the start of the pandemic, and SPRINGSTEEN was the last missing piece of HOWARD’s well-documented career as a top-tier interviewer.

For more than 2 ½ hours the two legends swapped stories, with BRUCE performing many of the greatest songs of his iconic catalog; seamlessly switching back and forth from guitar to piano. Following the performance of “Thunder Road” (on piano), STERN observed that it was the first time that he’d ever been brought to tears on his show. Other highlights included “The Rising” (guitar), “Tougher Than The Rest” (piano) and SPRINGSTEEN recounting sitting with long-time bandmate CLARENCE CLEMONS at his passing and singing “Land Of Hope & Dreams” to him.

STERN knew that he’d captured lightning in a bottle, and a deal was struck with HBO to show the interview in its entirety. Debuting on 11/27, less than a month after it was recorded, THE HOWARD STERN INTERVIEW: BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN is now streaming on HBO MAX as well. The audio continues to be available on STERN’s pages on the SIRIUSXM web site and app.

