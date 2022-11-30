Bill Bowen

BIG RADIO Country WJVL/JANESVILLE, WI, has added veteran radio personality BILL BOWEN (PHILLIPS) for weekends and fill-ins.

BOWEN was most recently the night host for 10 years on KPLX (99.5 THE WOLF)/DALLAS until departing a year ago (NET NEWS 11/29/21). He returned to WISCONSIN late last year to be closer to family while focusing on colorectal cancer treatment, but has since become cancer-free.



This marks a return to the WISCONSIN airwaves for BOWEN, who spent time with MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS and NRG stations in the WAUSAU/STEVENS POINT market in the early 2000s and on WOLX/MADISON, WI in the '90s.

Reach out to him at bill.phillips33@att.net.

