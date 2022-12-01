Oliva (Photo: Levi Meir)

Attorney DANI OLIVA has joined VENICE MUSIC as VP/Legal and Business Affairs. OLIVA has been operating his own OLIVA LAW GROUP since 2017 and is a co-founder of Canadian label ALT EDEN, music management company MUK-POSH, and the OUT OF MIND music festival in LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK.

Co-Founder SUZY RYOO said, “We are beyond proud to welcome DANI to VENICE. With his legal expertise as well as the distance traveled in his personal & professional journey, he is an incredible addition to our team and community at VENICE.”

Co-Founder TROY CARTER said, “DANI’s passion for music, community, and music creatives is deeply aligned with our vision at VENICE. SUZY and I are very excited for DANI to help lead the path forward alongside our executive team.”

“I’m joining visionaries TROY CARTER and SUZY RYOO along with an incredibly talented, kind, passionate team of music lovers and professionals at VENICE,” said OLIVA. “I’ve spent the past twenty years helping music creators build infrastructure to support their careers and I’m excited to continue to do so through community, data, and technology driven solutions at VENICE.”

