COX MEDIA GROUP's (CMG) KKBQ (93Q COUNTRY)/HOUSTON has hired LAUREN “LO” SESSIONS as the new APD/MD and PM drive host for the station. She started her radio career at iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WFLZ (93.3 FLZ)/TAMPA, and later spent time with WEST VIRGINIA RADIO CORPORATION’s Top 40 WVAQ/MORGANTOWN. Most recently, she served as the ALPHA MEDIA's Marketing Dir. in SAN ANTONIO.

SESSIONS was named one of RADIO INK magazine's “30 and Under Superstars” in 2021, and was recently chosen as one of four mentees for the MIW MILDRED CARTER MENTORING PROGRAM’s Class of 2022. She succeeds former KKBQ APD/MD and afternoon personality CAITLIN "CJ" JOHNSON, who departed in SEPTEMBER after nearly three years (NET NEWS 9/20).

CMG HOUSTON Dir./Operations TRAVIS MOON said, “I am beyond pumped to have LO join the 93Q team. She is a rising programming star with such a creative and engaging on-air personality. I’m looking forward to seeing her amazing connection come to life with 93Q’s passionate Country listeners in HOUSTON.”

“Cue ALAN JACKSON, she’s gone Country folks,” said SESSIONS of her new gig. “The only word I can use to describe how I’m feeling is excitement. I’m excited to join a group of talented individuals, work alongside one of the best Country programmers in the industry, and experience the magic of what this format not only brings to the great city of HOUSTON, but across the country. My sincere thanks to TRAVIS MOON, [VP/Market Mgr.] STEPHANIE CALLIHAN and the CMG team for this incredible opportunity. I’m truly looking forward to bringing THE LO SHOW and KKBQ to new heights in the 'Space City.' Also, a girl can never have too many pairs of boots, right?!”

