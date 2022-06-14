November '22 PPM Ratings

In our previous episode, we postulated that the NOVEMBER survey would be marred by the stain of CHRISTMAS music. As it turned out, only one of the five markets analyzed had to deal with that painful CHRISTMAS SHOES song. Will that trend continue? This survey ran from OCTOBER 13th through NOVEMBER 9th. It did include that ridiculous time change and Election Day. Let’s see if Santa’s reign of terror began or if life was as it should be. This is the kind of pithy commentary The Ratings Experts from RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC. – along with the elves from the XTRENDS workshop – are committed on delivering for you.

HOUSTON-GALVESTON: A Sunny Disposish

Alas, Santa did not make an appearance in this book, but hold on to your pointy hats as three stations made the flip in the following survey. As is usually the case, iHEARTMEDIA AC KODA (SUNNY 99.1) was the runaway 6+ victor (9.8-8.7). COX MEDIA Classic Rock KGLK (THE EAGLE 106.9/107.5) moved up to a distant #2 (5.7-5.9), while AUDACY Adult Hits KKHH (95.7 THE SPOT) dipped to #3 (5.9-5.7). KSBJ EDUCATIONAL Christian Contemporary KSBJ was up two places to #4 just by showing up (5.3-5.3). iHEARTMEDIA Alternative KTBZ (94.5 THE BUZZ) also had a two-place advancement – to #5 (5.1-5.2). URBAN ONE Urban AC KMJQ (MAJIC 102.1) posted its lowest number since JANUARY (5.5-5.0) as it dropped from a tie at #4 into a tie at #6 with COX MEDIA Country KKBQ (93Q), which moved up from #8 (5.0-5.0). TELEVISAUNIVISION Regional Mexican KLTN (QUÉ BUENA 102.9) fell from a tie at #4 into one at #8 with its smallest share in over a year (5.5-4.6). It was paired with iHEARTMEDIA N/T KTRH-A, which leapt from #14 with its highest mark since FEBRUARY (3.7-4.6). Despite a 4.0% drop in cume KODA remained #1 in that category (1,666,900-1,600,600). The market fell by 0.2%.

The 25-54 competition was a bit more contested. KODA was #1 for the fifth book in a row, though it was off slightly. KTBZ stepped up to #2 as it regained some of last month’s noticeable share loss. The station also narrowed the gap to less than a share. KKHH slipped to #3 as it ended a four-book surge. There had been a three-way tie at #5. It became a two-way with one incumbent and one new player. KSBJ remained in place with a slight increase and was joined by KGLK, which moved up from #8, thanks to its best book in over a year. CUMULUS Top 40/M KRBE and KKBQ left the comfort of the #5 position and landed at #7 and #8, respectively. KRBE was actually up slightly while KKBQ was off a bit.

KODA did win the 18-34 race for the fifth book in a row but could not extend its three-book double-digit streak. URBAN ONE Top 40/R KBXX (97.9 THE BOX) was back at #2 with a slight increase. The gap between the two stations shrank from almost three shares to a single share. AUDACY Country KILT (100.3 THE BULL) and KGLK had been tied at #6. KILT landed its largest share in over a year to end up at #3, while KGLK alit at #4, also with its highest score in over a year. iHEARTMEDIA Urban KQBT (93.7 THE BEAT) slid to #5 as it shed a large chunk of share (that’s a technical term). KKHH was down two spots to #6 as it halted a three-book surge. KTBZ fell three places to #8 with its lowest total in over a year.

As with the previous demo, KODA was #1 18-49 for the fifth straight survey but was unable to extend its double-digit run to four. KTBZ remained at #2 as it regained a portion of last month’s huge share loss. KKHH ended its four-book surge but held on at #3. It was joined in that space by KBXX, which inched up from #4. KRBE took one step upward to #5 with a slight decrease. KQBT had its smallest share since FEBRUARY as it dropped from #5 into a tie at #11 with KLTN.

ATLANTA: Turn It Up To Eleven

The CHRISTMAS spirit was absent this survey, which might have been good news for COX MEDIA Classic Hits WSRV (97.1 THE RIVER) as it flowed to its eleventh 6+ win in a row (8.4-8.2). Coming in at a somewhat distant #2 was URBAN ONE Urban AC WAMJ (MAJIC 107.5/97.5), which landed its largest share in over a year (7.0-7.1). Perhaps all the brouhaha surrounding the GEORGIA Senate race was a boon for COX MEDIA Talk WSB-A. The station moved up three slots to #3 with its best outing since FEBRUARY (5.9-7.0). COX MEDIA AC WSB (B98.5) stepped up to #4 as it ended a two-book slide (6.1-6.7). SALEM Christian Contemporary WFSH (104.7 THE FISH) – the market’s home for the holidays – was up for the fourth book in a row (5.0-6.6). This run has taken the station from #13 to its most recent posting at #5. CITY OF ATLANTA BOARD OF EDUCATION N/T WABE saw its four-book surge grind to a halt as it dropped from #2 to #6 (7.2-6.4). COX MEDIA Urban AC WALR (KISS 104.1) had its smallest share in over a year (6.6-5.7) as it drifted down to #7. WSB was back in the cume lead, thanks to a 10.0% increase (827,100-909,400). The market was down 0.5%.

The gap between the top two 25-54 stations widened this month. WAMJ was off slightly but still won the demo for the fourth book in a row, WSRV remained at #2 but with a small decrease. WSB stepped up to #3 with its highest share since JUNE. A flat CUMULUS Top 40/M WWWQ (Q99.7) dipped to #4 where it met headlong with WSB-A, which was up from a tie at #6 with its best book in exactly a year. WFSH swam downstream to #7 with a slight decrease.

WSB has been on quite the rampage with the 18-34 crowd. Two books ago it was sitting at #7. This month it reached the pinnacle with its highest score since we were still good-bye-ing (is that a thing?). A flat WSRV had to step down to #2. The stations were less than a half share distant. WWWQ was off a bit as it dipped to #3. It was paired with AUDACY Urban AC WVEE (V-103), which was up from a tie at #5 as it ended a two-book slide. iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WWPW (POWER 96.1) slid to #5 with a slight decrease. WFSH was flying as it rose from #10 to #6 with its best performance since sleighs were a big item. URBAN ONE Urban WHTA (HOT 107.9) slipped from a tie at #5 to #7 with its lowest mark since JUNE.

The top four 18-49 stations were within a share of one another. WSB grabbed the top spot with its highest score since JUNE, while WWWQ repeated at #2 with a slight decrease. WAMJ slid from #1 to #3 as it returned most of last month’s large increase. WSRV dipped to #4 with a small share loss. WVEE was up two places to #5 as it rebounded from a down book, while WWPW stepped down to #6 with a small decrease.

WASHINGTON, DC: Seven Come Eleven

The talk of the town is certainly focused on AMERICAN UNIVERSITY N/T WAMU. The station notched its eleventh straight 6+ win – the last seven of which have been in double digits – and landed its largest share in over a year (11.8-12.2). HUBBARD News WTOP finished in second place for the fourth book in a row (9.0-8.7). This dynamic duo was well ahead of the rest of the pack. ATLANTIC GATEWAY Christian Contemporary WGTS repeated at #3 with its third straight up book (6.5-6.7). iHEARTMEDIA AC WASH did not get all frosty this survey as it remained at #4 (6.1-6.3), while HOWARD UNIVERSITY Urban AC WHUR was back at #5 but with its fourth straight down book (6.0-5.9). WASH remained in cume command with a 0.2% increase (900,000-902,000). The market grew by 0.8%.

For the second straight survey, WGTS was #1 25-54 as the station landed its largest share since JULY. WAMU had its best outing since FEBRUARY as it moved up to #2. It trailed the leader by a full share. WASH dipped to #3 with its lowest total in over a year, while WHUR inched up to #4 and WTOP stepped up to #5. Both stations had slight decreases. iHEARTMEDIA Alternative WWDC (DC101) fell six places to #9 with its lowest score in over a year.

This is the eleventh survey of 2022. For the eighth time during that span, WAMU was in double digits and, for the eighth time, took top spot 18-34. iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WIHT (HOT 99.5) remained at #2 though it was down for the fourth book in a row. It was partnered with URBAN ONE Urban WKYS, which was up for the fourth straight survey. AUDACY Urban WPGC stepped up to #4 with its largest share in over a year. While WAMU may be running away with the demo, its three closest pursuers were huddled within a half share of each other. WASH inched up to #5 with a solid increase, while WGTS slipped to #6 with a noticeable share loss.

Both WGTS and WAMU were well ahead of the rest of the 18-49 field. The stations remained #1 and #2, respectively, and each had a solid increase. A flat WASH moved up to take over the distant #3 position, while WKYS ran from a tie at #6 to #4 with its best performance since APRIL. WIHT repeated at #5 but with its lowest mark since APRIL, while WWDC slid three spaces to #6 with its smallest share in over a year.

PHILADELPHIA: Fly Eagles Fly

The normally taciturn local sports fans have had a fall to remember. The PHILLIES went to – but lost – the WORLD SERIES and the EAGLES were off to a torrid start. This was ratings gold for AUDACY Sports WIP. The station went from #3 to #1 6+ with its largest share in over a year (6.5-9.3). BEASLEY Active Rock WMMR had its three-book winning streak halted as it dipped to #2 (7.9-7.4). BEASLEY Classic Rock WMGK stepped up to #3 with its best outing since JULY (5.6-6.3). iHEARTMEDIA Urban AC WDAS slipped from #2 to #4 (7.0-6.2). This was the station’s lowest share and rank in over a year. AUDACY News KYW-A had its best book in over a year (5.2-5.9) as it advanced two spaces to #5. AUDACY AC WBEB (B101.1) – which did not make the holiday move this month – dropped from a tie at #4 to #6 (5.6-5.5). The station also remained the cume leader with a 1.9% increase (1,035,500-1,055,000). The market rose by 0.9%. How powerful was all the sports hysteria for WIP? The station was up to #2 in cume with a – get this – 26.3% increase (787,000-993,700).

Sports-schmorts. WMMR was still the dominant 25-54 player as the station continued its long-running string of #1 and double-digit books. However, WIP performed admirably as it remained at #2 but also cracked the double-digit barrier. Despite suffering its first down book since APRIL, BEASLEY Adult Hits WBEN (95.7 BEN FM) moved up to #3. WDAS dipped to #4 with its lowest score in over a year. There was a three-way get together at #5. WHYY INC. Public Radio WHYY remained in place with a slight increase. WMGK moved up from #7 while BEASLEY Country WXTU advanced from #8. Both stations had small increases. WBEB dropped out of a tie at #5 to #8 with its lowest total since MARCH.

WMGK went from #3 to #1 18-34 while amassing a double-digit share. Before you shake your head in disbelief, the station accomplished the same feat in JUNE. This ended WMMR’s three-book winning streak as it dipped to #2, despite getting back some of last month’s huge share loss. WBEB slipped to #3 with a slight increase. WIP and iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WIOQ (Q102) had been tied at #6. WIP had its best outing in over a year to land at #4, while WIOQ rebounded from a down book to make it to #5. WHYY slid from a tie at #4 into a tie at #6 with iHEARTMEDIA Urban WUSL (POWER 99). WBEN also dropped out of the tie at #4 but it settled in at #8.

This was the seventh straight survey that WMMR was both #1 and in double-digits with the 18-49 crowd. WIP remained at #2 and also made it into double digits. WMGK was up three places to #3 with its highest mark since JUNE. WDAS was down for the fourth book in a row as is dropped into a tie at #4 with WBEN. WBEB moved down to #6 with a slight decrease.

BOSTON: What’s All The Hubbub

Sports around the city had much to rejoice about – not so fast, RED SOX fans – as three of the four major teams were off to good starts. This was a boon for BEASLEY Sports WBZ (98.5 THE SPORTS HUB). They repeated at #1 6+ and surpassed the double-digit threshold (9.4-10.5). Coming in at a distant #2 again was BEASLEY Classic Hits WROR, which sported its lowest share since glad tidings were brought for you and your kin (7.7-6.6). iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WXKS (KISS 108) stepped up to #3 with its best showing since JULY (5.6-6.1). AUDACY AC WMJX (MAGIC 106.7) – which delayed the reindeer debut until next book – dipped to #4 with its lowest score in exactly a year (5.9-5.5). iHEARTMEDIA N/T WBZ-A was back as the #5 station (5.3-5.2). WMJX still had the most cume (798,200-877,700) – a 10.0% increase. The market was up by 2.7%.

WBZ extended its long stretch of both #1 25-54 books with its highest share since MAY. Yes, it was also in double digits. WXKS remained at #2, bouncing back from a three-book slide. AUDACY Sports WEEI benefitted from all the sports hoopla as it rose from a tie at #6 to #3 with its best outing in over a year. WMJX dipped to #4 with a slight decrease and was tied with a flat WROR. BEASLEY Rhythmic AC WBQT (HOT 96.9) stepped down to #6 with a small decrease.

WBZ remained a strong #1 18-34 for the second book in a row and held a nearly two-share lead over the duo in second place. WXKS remained there with a small decrease while WROR moved up from #4 as it regained some of last month’s huge share loss. HEARTMEDIA Top 40/R WJMN (JAM’N 94.5) dipped to #4 with its lowest mark since MAY and was tied with WBQT, which had its fourth up book in a row. BEASLEY Classic Rock WBOS (ROCK 92.9) jumped from a tie at #12 to #6 with its highest score in over a year.

To no one’s surprise, WBZ continued its domination of the 18-49 space. The station was #1 while hitting double digits for the thirteenth time in the last fourteen surveys. WXKS repeated at #2 with a small increase but was better than five shares off the lead. WROR rebounded nicely from a down book as it moved from #5 to #3. WMJX slipped to #4 with a slight decrease. For the #5 spot, WBQT narrowly edged out WEEI, which stepped up to #6 with its best offensive performance in over a year.

Two down, one to go. We thank you for your participation. The Ratings Experts from RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC. will return anon with the results from SEATTLE, MIAMI, DETROIT, PHOENIX, and MINNEAPOLIS.

Before you click away, click on over to our blog page and sign up. It literally could change your life. Check it out here: www.ResearchDirectorInc.com/Hot-Topics

About Research Director, Inc.: Research Director, Inc. is based in Annapolis, Maryland. We help radio stations’ programming and sales departments maximize the value of their research. For more information, visit www.ResearchDirectorInc.com, call (410) 295-6619, or e-mail info@ResearchDirectorInc.com or sallan@ResearchDirectorInc.com.

« see more Net News