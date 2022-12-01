Markey

Sen. ED MARKEY (D-MA) is taking on the issue of AM radio's survival in electric and internal-combustion engine vehicles, with the SENATE COMMERCE COMMITTEE member sending letters to 20 car makers asking that they keep providing AM radio in their models. The letters went to BMW, FORD GENERAL MOTORS, HONDA MOTOR, HYUNDAI, JAGUAR LAND ROVER, KIA, LUCID, MAZDA, MERCEDES-BENZ, MITSUBISHI, NISSAN, POLESTAR, RIVIAN, STELLANTIS, SUBARU, TESLA, TOYOTA, VOLKSWAGEN GROUP, and VOLVO, and asked for written responses by DECEMBER 22nd to three questions, asking whether they have decided to drop AM and why, whether they will drop AM from future models, and whether their cars currently offer digital radio.

MARKEY wrote, “Despite innovations such as the smartphone and social media, AM/FM broadcast radio remains the most dependable, cost-free, and accessible communication mechanism for public officials to communicate with the public during times of emergency. As a result, any phase-out of broadcast AM radio could pose a significant communication problem during emergencies. Although the auto industry’s investments in electric vehicles are critical to addressing the climate crisis and reducing greenhouse gas emissions, automakers need not sacrifice the benefits of radio in the process.”

