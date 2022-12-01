Sabla

BROOKLYN, NY-based SHORE FIRE MEDIA has appointed ELVIN SABLA as Creative Brand Director, overseeing the company’s branding and content strategy. SABLA joins SHORE FIRE MEDIA from cryptocurrency exchange CRYPTO.COM, where he led editorial communications.

SHORE FIRE MEDIA CEO/Founder MARILYN LAVERTY said, “From our initial conversations, it was clear to me that ELVIN is not only a consummate storyteller — but also has a refined curatorial vision and breadth of knowledge about music and culture. I am excited to have him on the team, to help share our story and those of the people we work with in thoughtful ways.”

SABLA said, “SHORE FIRE has always had a stellar reputation as a leading communications agency in the arts and beyond, and I’m excited to help the organization honor its legacy and the incredibly talented people it serves. The role is a true convergence of my prior experience in content marketing, public relations, journalism, art and music.”

« see more Net News