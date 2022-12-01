Origins Of The Game

AUDIBLE has released a new eight-episode podcast on the origins of American football. The appropriately-named "AMERICAN FOOTBALL" is hosted by KATE MARA and MICHAEL STRAHAN and is produced by the HISTORY CHANNEL, SMAC PRODUCTIONS, and MISHER FILMS.

“Our collaboration with AUDIBLE underscores our burgeoning podcast division’s creative force -- both for its renowned in-house originals and as a premium production studio - and ability to attract A-list talent to projects,” said A+E NETWORKS EVP/Global Content Sales and Business Development MARK GARNER. “The HISTORY CHANNEL is uniquely-suited to explore football through the lens of the past to bring context and focus to today’s most popular sport.”

“AMERICAN FOOTBALL captures the untold, complicated history of the sport and demonstrates its evolution for the better,” said SMAC ENTERTAINMENT CEO CONSTANCE SCHWARTZ MORINI. “As MICHAEL STRAHAN and I have spent our careers in and around the sport, we believe this podcast has something for every football fan around the world, as we weave together the voices of today’s game with the stories of the past. This is the football story you didn’t know you needed to hear!”

“Having discovered that there is an actual ‘origin story’ of our country’s most popular sport, we wanted to bring a cinematic quality to this quintessentially American saga,” said MISHER FILMS' KEVIN MISHER. “In MISHER FILMS’ inaugural foray into audio storytelling, AUDIBLE’s backing meant that we were able to execute at the highest level -- in a way that does justice to the thrills the game evinces in its most passionate fan.”

