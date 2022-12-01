Coming To Radio

WESTWOOD ONE is adding another conservative talk show from THE DAILY WIRE with the launch of "THE MATT WALSH SHOW" into syndication for 4-5p (ET), starting JANUARY 2nd.

WALSH's podcast-turned-radio show will be in the middle of a block of DAILY WIRE shows that includes "THE BEN SHAPIRO SHOW" 3-4p (ET) and "THE MICHAEL KNOWLES SHOW" 5-6p (ET). SHAPIRO's show presently airs 3-5p.

WALSH, a former talk host at WGMD/REHOBOTH BEACH, DE and WLAP-A/LEXINGTON, KY, is known for anti-LGBTQ+ and transgender views.

« see more Net News