Podcast industry veteran ROB GREENLEE has exited the VP/Content and Partnerships post at LIBSYN to join PODBEAN as SVP/Content and Partnerships.

GREENLEE announced the move on FACEBOOK, writing, "I am so happy to be joining the PODBEAN team and am looking forward to working with as many podcasters as possible to bring the PODBEAN tools to you and enable your new or existing podcast to reach its growth and monetization goals."

The longtime podcasting advocate and co-host of the "NEW MEDIA SHOW" had been with LIBSYN since 2019; his previous stops included VOXNEST, SPREAKER, PODCASTONE, and MICROSOFT.

