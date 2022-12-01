Knight

Affiliates of WESTWOOD ONE's syndicated Country overnight daypart programs, THE LIA SHOW and LATER WITH LIA, were informed today that the long-running shows will cease production as of DECEMBER 31st. A WESTOOD ONE spokesperson confirmed the changes to ALL ACCESS.

THE LIA SHOW show airs from 7-midnight six nights a week. Host LIA KNIGHT also hosts LATER WITH LIA, an overnight show which airs seven nights a week from midnight to 5a. She added the overnight show in 2020 when BLAIR GARNER signed off the air (NET NEWS 7/13/20), and has hosted "THE LIA SHOW" for more than 22 years.

The letter to affiliates from the network's TODD ALAN read, "I am writing to let you know that WESTWOOD ONE is ceasing production and distribution of THE LIA SHOW. The final program will air DECEMBER 31, 2022. Accordingly, and per the terms of our agreement with you, WESTWOOD ONE is terminating our affiliation agreement for THE LIA SHOW, effective DECEMBER 31, 2022. Your WESTWOOD ONE representative will be contacting you soon to discuss available options for alternate programming ... Thank you for your continued affiliation with WESTWOOD ONE. We look forward to continuing our work together."

