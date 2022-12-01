Looking For Afternoon Rock Star

HUBBARD RADIO Classic Rock WDRV (97-1 THE DRIVE)/CHICAGO has an immediate opening for the next Afternoon Drive personality, as STEVE SEAVER has amicably stepped away to take some time off.

WDRV Brand and Content Director KEITH HASTINGS said, "Great city, great company, great station, great daypart. Are you the next content creator/afternoon drive rock star for 97.1 FM THE DRIVE (WDRV)? We have an immediate opening!"

Reach out to HASTINGS at keith.hastings@hubbardradio.com or 312-274-1435 and send what he needs to see and hear to be considered for this rare opportunity.

