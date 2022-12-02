Blocked For Now

The TALIBAN has shut down several VOICE OF AMERICA RADIO ASHNA FM repeaters and has blocked RADIO FREE EUROPE/RADIO LIBERTY's Afghan service RADIO AZADI, alleging that the U.S.-backed outlets are violating Afghani press laws and journalistic principles.

A statement from the VOA said that the move, which it noted broke a multiyear contract between the stations and the Afghan government, "is a blow to the large audience that turns to RADIO ASHNA for uncensored news and information. VOA broadcasts provided the people of AFGHANISTAN uncensored perspectives and hope. They gave ordinary Afghans a voice through call-in programs and discussion shows about subjects censored by domestic media. On VOA programs, topics ranged from the increasing isolation of AFGHANISTAN’s current government and the second-class status of women and girls as a result of the TALIBAN’s policies to the persistent economic failures that have diminished the quality of life in AFGHANISTAN since the TALIBAN takeover."

“Many programs were anchored by women,” said Acting VOA Director YOLANDA LÓPEZ. “Removing VOA from the domestic airwaves will not silence us. It will only increase the importance of serving the captive audience inside AFGHANISTAN.”

The statement noted that the VOA reaches 7.3 million adults per week in the country, with almost half of those listening on broadcast radio; the service can also be heard via satellite TV, shortwave, AM, streaming, and social media and is "actively exploring additional ways to provide our content and fulfill our mission of serving our audience in AFGHANISTAN."

“AZADI is a lifeline for tens of millions of Afghans, making the TALIBAN’s decision all the more tragic,” said RFE/RL Pres./CEO JAMIE FLY. “RFE/RL will not change our editorial line to accommodate TALIBAN demands in order to stay on the air. We know from experience that our audiences make great efforts to find us. The truth cannot be completely suppressed.” RFE/RL said that it will continue broadcasts from outside AFGHANISTAN and through other platforms.

