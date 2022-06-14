November '22 PPM Ratings

With all the wringing of hands and gnashing of teeth over when stations should begin their holiday hoedowns, we saw very little of that in the first 10 markets we examined. To be more precise, only one of the top 10 markets flipped during this survey. Let’s see if that holds true for the final five markets The Ratings Experts from RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC. and the kingmakers from XTRENDS will put under the microscope. The NOVEMBER survey began on OCTOBER 13th and expired on NOVEMBER 9th. The clocks were needlessly turned back and votes were cast, but there were no holidays to gum up the works. Our check on ratings reality begins now.

SEATTLE-TACOMA: Lotsa Talk

When the season strikes this market, this market is lousy with pine-scented stations. However, the multitude held off until next month. In its stead, we had three of the top five 6+ stations specializing in spoken word programming. Moving up to the top spot for the first time since JULY was BONNEVILLE News-Talk KIRO-F (7.1-7.0). This ended the two-book winning streak of BONNEVILLE Sports KIRO-A (710 ESPN), which had its first down book since FEBRUARY (7.6-6.6). iHEARTMEDIA Classic Hits KJEB (95.7 THE JET) was still circling the #3 position but with its smallest share since MARCH (6.4-5.6). Two stations crashed the top five and were sharing a moment at #4. LOTUS News KNWN-A-F (NORTHWEST NEWSRADIO) was up from #6 with its highest share since FEBRUARY (4.8-5.2). iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock KZOK advanced from #7 (4.7-5.2). That logically means two stations were excused from the top five. AUDACY AC KSWD (94.1 THE SOUND) and FRIENDS OF KEXP Alternative KEXP had been tied at #4. KSWD slipped to #6 (4.9-5.1), while KEXP landed at #8 (4.9-4.7) where it was tied with UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON News-Talk KUOW (4.5-4.7). Over the last two books, HUBBARD AC KRWM (WARM 106.9) has gone from #7 to #2 to #1 in cume (556,300-570,100). It was up 2.5% this month. The market grew by 0.5%.

The top four 25-54 stations were within a share of each other. KEXP leapt from #3 to #1 with a slight increase. KIRO-A remained at #2 but, once again, with its first down book since FEBRUARY. Last month’s leader was AUDACY Active Rock KISW. The station posted its smallest share in over a year as it dropped into a tie at #3 with KJEB, which moved up a slot despite landing its lowest number since APRIL. HUBBARD Top 40 KQMV (MOViN’ 92.5) was back at #5 as it regained a small portion of last month’s large share loss. It narrowly defeated KIRO, which was up to #6 with its best showing since JUNE.

The 18-34 scenario was in turmoil. KEXP was the leader for the third book in a row but saw its previous share-plus lead shrink to less than a share. Two stations improved their respective lots and moved into a tie at #2. AUDACY Alternative KNDD (107.7 THE END) was up from a four-way tie at #4 with its best book in over a year. KZOK had its highest share since MARCH as it advanced from #8. KSWD and KQMV had also been tied at #4. They still were, with KSWD posting its best number in over a year while KQMV bounced back from a down book. KUOW fell four places to #6 despite only a small share loss. AUDACY Rhythmic AC KHTP (HOT 103.7) also dropped four places, ending up in a tie at #7 with iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 KBKS (HITS 106.1). KISW returned all of last month’s large increase as it slid from the tie at #4 to #9.

The 18-49 race was very tight with the top five stations separated by less than a half share. KISW was back at #1, though it was forced to share the spotlight with KJEB. Both stations had down books. A flat KEXP remained at #3 where it was joined by KQMV, which moved up from #5 as it got back a small portion of last month’s huge share loss. KIRO inched up to #5 with its best outing since JUNE. KIRO-A slid from #4 into a tie at #6 with KUOW.

MIAMI-FT.LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD: The Song Remains The Same

The usual suspects were in their usual places atop the 6+ leaderboard. And as is usually the case, two stations ran away from the rest of the field. COX MEDIA AC WFEZ (EASY 93.1) was #1 for the fourth book in a row with its largest share since JUNE (8.4-9.1). COX MEDIA R&B WHQT (HOT 105) was back at #2 (8.0-7.9), while two stations were residing at #3. TELEVISAUNIVISION Spanish Contemporary WAMR (AMOR 107.5) remained in place (5.6-5.8), while AUDACY AC WLYF (101.5 LITE FM) stepped up from #4 with its best showing since MAY (5.5-5.8). SBS Spanish Hits WCMQ (ZETA 92.3) repeated at #5 (5.3-5.3). WFEZ remained the cume leader with a 6.8% increase (835,800-892,600). The market rose by 0.7%. Oh, and Santa did not visit SOUTH BEACH this survey, but he is on his way.

The 25-54 competition is a tale of two factions. The top three stations were clearly separate from the rest of the pack while stations four through ten were within about a half-share of each other. WHQT continued its long uninterrupted run at #1 but with its smallest share since APRIL. WFEZ moved up to #2 with its highest share since FEBRUARY to cut the lead down to a single share. SBS Tropical WXDJ (EL ZOL 106.7 FM) dipped to #3 as it rebounded a bit from a down book. Then came the rest. TELEVISAUNIVISION Tropical WRTO (MIX 98.3) remained at #4 though it returned some of last month’s huge increase. It was paired with WAMR, which had only a slight increase but advanced from #9. That duo narrowly edged COX MEDIA Urban WEDR (99 JAMZ), which posted its lowest score since MAY. It, in turn, just nipped WLYF, which was off slightly.

The 18-34 ranks were anything but orderly. WFEZ zoomed from #4 to #1 with a massive share increase – the station’s best book in over a year. SBS Spanish Hits WRMA (RITMO 95.7) jumped from a tie at #5 to #2, also with its best outing in over a year. WRTO repeated at #3 with a slight increase, while WEDR saw its six-book winning streak grind to a halt as it dropped to #4 with its lowest total since JANUARY. WLYF also fell three places – to #5 – as it ended a strong two-book surge. WHQT stepped down to #6.

For the fourth straight survey, WHQT was #1 18-49 though it landed its lowest share since MARCH. WFEZ had a huge month as it rose from a tie at #7 to #2. WXDJ dipped to #3, while WRTO stepped down to #4. Both stations had down books. iHEARTMEDIA Spanish Hits WZTU (TÚ 94.9) moved up to #5 with a slight increase. This pushed WLYF down to #6. WEDR fell from #4 to #7.

PHOENIX: Wait, Wait…

For the second straight survey, MARICOPA News-Talk KJZZ was the leading 6+ station (7.9-7.3). This may have been the due to some sort of election brouhaha. iHEARTMEDIA AC KESZ (99.9 KEZ) did go to the dark side of the holiday season, beginning in week four of the survey. The station remained #2 (6.6-6.9). HUBBARD Classic Rock KSLX repeated at #3 but with its largest share in over a year (6.1-6.5). iHEARTMEDIA Adult Hits KYOT (95.5 THE MOUNTAIN) also posted its best score in over a year as it advanced three spaces to #4 (4.3-4.7). AUDACY Top 40 KALV (LIVE 101.5) dipped to #5 (4.6-4.2) and is tied with DESERT VALLEY Adult Hits KOAI (95.1/94.9 THE WOW FACTOR), which was down for the third book in a row (4.5-4.2). KESZ continued as the cume leader, despite a 4.1% decline (970,600-931,000). The market was essentially flat.

KESZ was your 25-54 leader for the fifth book in a row, but it was hearing footsteps. KYOT repeated at #2 but with its best showing in over a year. As a result, it cut the gap by about half. HUBBARD Active Rock KUPD landed its largest share since JUNE to jump from a tie at #7 to #3. KSLX dipped to #4 with a small decrease. SIERRA H Classic Hip Hop KZCE (101.1 THE BOUNCE) slipped to #5 with its third down book in a row. ENTRAVISION Regional Mexican KLNZ (LA TRICOLOR 103.5) leapt from #13 to #6 with its highest mark in over a year. It was tied with TELEVISAUNIVISION Regional Mexican KHOT (QUÉ BUENA 105.9). iHEARTMEDIA Hot AC KMXP (MIX 96.9) had its lowest total in over a year as it dropped from a tie at #5 into a tie at #9 with ENTRAVISION Spanish Adult Hits KVVA (LA SUAVECITA 106.9/107.1).

KESZ continued its long uninterrupted string of #1 18-34 books and crashed through the double-digit barrier for the sixth time in the last year. HUBBARD Alternative KDKB (ALT AZ 93.3) was up two slots to #2 with its best showing in over a year but was still nearly four shares off the pace. KALV dipped to #3 while KZCE stepped up to #4. KUPD and iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M KZZP (104.7 KISS FM) had been tied at #8. Both stations had strong increases as they moved in tandem up to #5. AUDACY Country KMLE had its smallest share since FEBRUARY as it fell from #3 to #7. It was tied with KYOT and iHEARTMEDIA Country KNIX.

KESZ cruised to yet another 18-49 victory with its highest mark since JANUARY. KYOT remained at #2 with its best book in over a year and kept the gap at about a share and a half. KUPD jumped from a tie at #8 to #3 with its largest share since JUNE. KZCE remained at #4, while KHOT inched up to #5. KALV fell three places to #6 with its lowest score since MARCH. KMXP dropped from #5 into a tie at #9 with KZZP.

DETROIT: Go Blue

Two theories on why AUDACY Sports WXYT (97.1 THE TICKET) moved up to #1 6+ (7.1-6.8). Fans were complaining about the LIONS or lauding the WOLVERINES. Maybe it was both. BEASLEY Classic Rock WCSX posted its smallest share since JUNE (7.4-6.4) as it stepped down to #2. AUDACY Classic Hits WOMC had its lowest mark since Santa was conducting NSA level surveillance to remain at #3 (6.8-6.1). It was joined in that space by BEASLEY Active Rock WRIF, which moved up from #4 (6.2-6.1). iHEARTMEDIA R&B WMXD (MIX 92.3)was back at #5 (6.0-5.9). iHEARTMEDIA AC WNIC went all Frosty beginning with week four of the survey. It dipped to #8 (5.1-4.8). While it also maintained its cume lead, the station was off 4.6% (859,700-820,300). The market was off a paltry 0.1%.

A flat WRIF ran away with the 25-54 demo for the eighth straight survey. An equally flat WXYT was back at #2. The gap remained about a share and a half. WCSX was down but remained at #3. However, it was forced to share as a flat WNIC moved up from #5. iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WKQI (CHANNEL 955) inched up to #5 with a slight increase. It was paired with BEASLEY Rhythmic AC WMGC (105.1 THE BOUNCE), which advanced from #8 as it regained all of last month’s lost share. iHEARTMEDIA Urban WJLB fell from #4 to #7 with its lowest score in over a year.

For the tenth time in the last 11 surveys, WRIF was both #1 and in double digits 18-34. WXYT stepped up to #2 with its best offensive performance since MAY but was fully four and a half shares behind the leader. WKQI dipped to #3 as it ended a robust three-book surge. WMGC and WCSX had been tied at #5. WMGC inched up to #4 as it, ahem, bounced back from a down book. WCSX remained in place with a small share loss. WJLB slid from #4 to #6 – again with its smallest share in over a year. It was joined in that space by AUDACY Alternative WDZH (ALT 98.7), which leapt from a tie at #11 with its best book in over a year.

WRIF was #1 18-49 for the third book in a row, the last two of which have been in double digits. WXYT was off a bit but repeated at #2. WKQI had its best outing in over a year to move up to #3, while WMGC rebounded from a down book to climb up to #4. WJLB slipped from #3 to #5, while WNIC dropped down to #6.

MINNEAPOLIS-ST.PAUL: Skol!

When the local NFL franchise performs well – even exceeding expectations – it can have a positive effect on the local sports station. For the second book in a row, iHEARTMEDIA Sports KFXN (KFAN 100.3 FM) was #1 6+ by a wide margin (8.2-7.6). HUBBARD Hot AC KSTP (KS95) was back at #2 but with its smallest share in over a year (6.8-6.1). MPR News-Talk KNOW rebounded from a down book (5.7-6.0) to advance three squares to #3. Three stations were huddled together at #4. iHEARTMEDIA Country KEEY (K102) slipped from #3 as it returned most of last month’s solid increase (6.5-5.9). iHEARTMEDIA Classic Hits KQQL (KOOL 108) – which made the Frosty flip at the beginning of week four of the survey – remained in place but with its lowest mark since FEBRUARY (6.3-5.9). iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 KDWB moved up from #7 (5.6-5.9). AUDACY Adult Hits KZJK (104.1 JACK FM) dropped three places to #8, also with its lowest total since FEBRUARY (6.0-5.5). KQQL lost 6.6% of its cume but remained #1 in that category (781,500-729,900). The market was off by a mere 0.1%.

KFXN was up slightly 25-54 to repeat as the demo leader. However, its lead was cut to less than half a share as CUMULUS Active Rock KXXR (93X) moved up two places to #2 with its best outing since JUNE. KZJK and KSTP had been tied at #2. KZJK dipped to #3 with its third down book in a row, while KSTP landed at #4 with its lowest score since we trolled the ancient yuletide carol, whatever that means. KDWB was up to #5 with its highest total in over a year. KEEY dipped to #6 with a small decrease.

KDWB was #1 18-34 for the third straight survey but also cracked the double-digit barrier for the eighth book in a row. KEEY stepped up to #2 with its highest mark in over a year but was three shares off the lead. KSTP slipped to #3 as it returned all of last month’s huge increase, plus a little extra. KXXR was back at #4 with a slight decrease and was forced to share with MPR Triple A KCMP (THE CURRENT), which moved up a spot with a slight increase.

Two books ago, KDWB and KSTP were tied atop the 18-49 leaderboard. Last month KSTP captured the flag. This time KDWB narrowly edged out KSTP for the title. KFXN was about a half share back at #3 with its best book in over a year. KXXR stepped up to #4 with its best performance since JUNE, while KZJK dipped to #5 with a small decrease. iHEARTMEDIA Hot AC KTCZ (CITIES 97.1) landed its largest share in over a year to advance from #10 to #6.

Thank you for taking the time to peruse this here missive. Like clockwork, The Ratings Experts from RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC. – along with our cohorts from XTRENDS – will be back in four weeks to do this all over again.

Before you click away, click on over to our blog page and sign up. It literally could change your life. Check it out here: www.ResearchDirectorInc.com/Hot-Topics

About Research Director, Inc.: Research Director, Inc. is based in Annapolis, Maryland. We help radio stations’ programming and sales departments maximize the value of their research. For more information, visit www.ResearchDirectorInc.com, call (410) 295-6619, or e-mail info@ResearchDirectorInc.com or sallan@ResearchDirectorInc.com.





« see more Net News